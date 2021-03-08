-
Many North Carolina residents are asking questions about the state's train safety after an Amtrak train derailed last week in Philadelphia, killing eight…
Earlier today, an Amtrak train collided with a tractor-trailer in Halifax County. Fifty five passengers have been taken to the hospital.The accident took…
The state Department of Transportation says the latest numbers show Amtrak train service between Raleigh and Charlotte is among the fastest growing…
The head of federal railroads will be in Raleigh today to announce more money for a new train terminal. Passengers who board trains in Raleigh arrive to a…
Starting this fall, Amtrak will expand its throughway motor coach service to Eastern North Carolina. Passengers will be able to connect via bus to the…
North Carolina Amtrak will suspend Piedmont mid-day service between Raleigh and Charlotte starting today. Service is being halted due to improvement…