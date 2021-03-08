Amendment One

-
The North Carolina Senate approved on Wednesday a plan to allow magistrate judges who oppose same-sex marriage on religious grounds to refuse to preside…
-
A judge's decision last week to legalize same-sex marriage in North Carolina has brought out many polarizing opinions. Political candidates and…
-
When North Carolina voters go to the polls this year, many will quickly fill-in their decisions for major elections. On the ballot they’ll find the U.S.…
-
When North Carolina voters go to the polls this year, many will quickly fill-in their decisions for major elections. On the ballot they’ll find the U.S.…
-
A federal judge in Greensboro could clear the way for gay marriage in North Carolina, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal on Monday to hear five…
-
The national and state ACLU have filed lawsuits in federal district court in Greensboro, asking a judge to block the state's marriage amendment. The ACLU…
-
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals is preparing to hear the appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that struck down Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban in…
-
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals is preparing to hear the appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that struck down Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban in…
-
North Carolina voters recently approved an amendment to the state constitution defining marriage as between one man and one woman. The amendment outlaws…
-
North Carolina voters recently approved an amendment to the state constitution defining marriage as between one man and one woman. The amendment outlaws…