Fourth Circuit Court Challenge Could Affect Same-Sex Marriage In North Carolina
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals is preparing to hear the appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that struck down Virginia’s same-sex marriage ban in February. The decision could have implications for North Carolina's ban on same-sex marriage.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC’s Capital Bureau chief Jessica Jones, and Duke law professor Neil Siegel about recent developments on legal challenges to same-sex marriage laws.