-
Burke County High Schools in western North Carolina will continue to be on probation. The decision by AdvancEd means the district avoids losing…
-
Wake County high schools have been placed on “accredited warned” status by the agency that accredits them.The AdvancED report (pdf) states that the school…
-
The disagreement between the Wake County School Board and the agency that accredits its high schools will continue. The School Board voted last night not…
-
The spat between the Wake County School Board and the agency that accredits its high schools may soon come to an end. The result may be that the high…