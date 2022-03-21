Men’s college basketball: Duke, UNC moving on to Sweet 16

Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour continues, and Hubert Davis' first March Madness dance has been extended.

The men’s basketball teams from Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill survived the first weekend and are advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Second-seeded Duke beat Cal State Fullerton and Michigan State in Greenville, South Carolina, while the No. 8 Tar Heels topped Marquette and top-seed Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to NCAA.com, there are no perfect fan-picked brackets left.

Should the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels win both of their next two games, they’ll face each other in the Final Four. The two bitter rivals have never met before in the NCAA Tournament. They split games this past regular season.

Here’s how Duke and UNC won this past weekend, and what lies ahead for them.



Duke

Brynn Anderson / AP Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.

First Win: The Blue Devils beat No. 15 Cal State Fullerton on Friday, 78-61. Five Duke players scored in double-digits, but Paolo Banchero – the ACC Rookie of the Year – led the way with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Mark Williams had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks. As a team, Duke blocked 10 shots, its most in a first-round NCAA Tournament game.

Second Win: Duke beat No. 7 Michigan State 85-76 on Sunday. Again, five Duke players scored in double figures, and again, Banchero powered the Blue Devils with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Williams had 15 points, eight boards and five blocks. Duke is now 14-4 all-time vs. Michigan State.

Fun Fact: Mike Krzyzewski will coach in the Sweet 16 for the 26th time. No other coach in the history of Division I men's basketball has appeared in the second weekend of the tournament more than Coach K.

They Said It: "Look, I'm 75. To have moments like that, you've got to be kidding me. Really, how damn lucky can you be to be in that? And I want to share it. I don't want to sit down and say, 'You guys enjoy it.' I want to be in the party a little bit. That's the enjoyment I've got; (that) I've had for 47 years. Today was one of the really good days." – Krzyzewski on celebrating the win over Michigan State.

Up Next: Duke will play No. 3 Texas Tech on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. EST in San Francisco.

North Carolina

Tony Gutierrez / AP North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) and forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrate in the second half of a second-round game against Baylor in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022.