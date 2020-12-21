Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

All The Songs We Sing: A Celebration Of North Carolina’s Black Writers

ATSWS-8-RGB.jpg
Courtesy of Blair Publishing
/

Twenty-five years ago, renowned poet Lenard D. Moore invited a group of his peers into his basement for a session of writing critique. That monthly gathering evolved into the Carolina African American Writers’ Collective, which has supported over 60 writers across a variety of styles through their careers. 

Members have published books, chapbooks, essays and their writing appears in a variety of literary magazines. The collective celebrates 25 years of honing their craft with the anthology “All the Songs We Sing” (Blair/2020), out June 2.

Host Anita Rao reflects on the CAAWC’s history with founder and editor of “All the Songs We Sing” Lenard D. Moore. Journalist and author Bridgette Lacy joins the conversation and shares her memories of the collective. And writer Angela Belcher Epps talks about how working with the collective helped sharpen her writing. Lacy, Belcher Epps and poet Crystal Simone Smith will host a virtual “All the Songs We Sing” workshop May 30-31 on Zoom.

Interview Highlights

Lacy on the collective’s emphasis on group motivation and getting published together:

The collective is like a choir in some ways. And I think it was always important from the very beginning that we not just be published individually, but as a group — our voices standing strong. So Lenard would often send out invitations from various editors that he knew or people looking for submissions, and Lenard would call you and go: Are you writing? He's constantly soliciting us to keep up, to keep the work going. So it's not just — when the work is not happening just when we're at the meetings. The work is happening all the time.

Moore on selecting pieces for “All the Songs We Sing”:

Since we are collective, I tried to have works that were in conversation with one another and that carried some kind of rhythm, and also deal with the American South and North Carolina in particular. And I thought that there [should] be some kind of rhythm or singing here with the words. So then I came up with the title “All the Songs We Sing” because we are a collective ... We included the best work to hopefully represent the Carolina African American Writers Collective in the best light and also show the range of voices.

''I sometimes say it's almost like taking a strong dose of lemon flavored castor oil, because the fine-tuning is so much work.''

Belcher Epps on her reaction to reading “All the Songs We Sing”:

When I opened the anthology and looked at the poems, I remembered [back during a meeting] how someone would bring a page of poetry and we would belabor each word, and they’d bring it back. And we’d do it again. You see how much time has been spent honing that craft. And that's the biggest memory I have: that it has been serious work. It hasn't been that we come together and celebrate the fact that we make words, we come together and we work for that celebration. And that's the biggest memory that I have — that it has been ongoing. It's always been that kind of rigor that I appreciate as an educator, and as a writer, because that's what growth is all about.

 

NOTE: This program originally aired May 29, 2020.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsBlack literatureAll the Songs We SingCarolina African American Writers CollectiveBridgette LacyLenard D. MooreAngela Belcher EppsCrystal Simone SmithProsePoetryThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Josie Taris
Josie Taris left her home in Fayetteville in 2014 to study journalism at Northwestern University. There, she took a class called Journalism of Empathy and found her passion in audio storytelling. She hopes every story she produces challenges the audience's preconceptions of the world. After spending the summer of 2018 working in communications for a Chicago nonprofit, she decided to come home to work for the station she grew up listening to. When she's not working, Josie is likely rooting for the Chicago Cubs or petting every dog she passes on the street.
See stories by Josie Taris
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao