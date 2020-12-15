Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Frank Stasio’s Fondest Shows: Meet Lumbee Scholar And Filmmaker Malinda Maynor Lowery

A black-and-white photo of a young woman behind a video camera, filming something.
Courtesy of Malinda Maynor Lowery
/

Malinda Maynor Lowery is a Lumbee Indian whose family goes back more than 10 generations in Robeson County. Lowery was born in Lumberton, N.C. but raised in Durham, where from an early age, she often fielded the question, "what are you?" Although she grew up in a family with a strong sense of Native identity, this question stayed with her much of her life, and eventually became the subject of much of her academic and documentary work.

Lowery earned a masters in documentary film from Stanford University and worked on three films exploring questions about what constitutes a so-called "real Indian," and who gets to decide. She went on to earn a PhD in History from UNC-Chapel Hill, and came back to work there as a faculty member in 2009.

In her tenure at UNC, she has continued to explore Lumbee history and Native identity, published the  book "Lumbee Indians in the Jim Crow South," (UNC Press/2010) and directed the Southern Oral History Program. Host Frank Stasio spoke with Malinda Maynor Lowery in 2016 about her family history, documentary work, and being Lumbee in North Carolina. This conversation stands out to him because of "the way it explores the complexity of Native identity in a land where white supremacy has acted to erase or distort indigenous stories."

View the complete list of Frank’s fondest shows airing December 2020.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
