Frank Stasio’s Fondest Shows: The Infamous Mickey Rooney Interview

Mickey Rooney’s Hollywood acting career began in the 1930s. He starred as an all-American teenager in the Andy Hardy series.

He was Judy Garland's partner in musicals from the 1940s, and a cautious old trainer in the 1979 classic “The Black Stallion.” He was married eight times, including a partnership with North Carolina’s own Ava Gardner. Host Frank Stasio spoke with him in 2006 as he prepared to stage a show about his life in North Carolina.

