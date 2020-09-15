Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Things You Need To Know About The N.C. Council Of State

65056339_2299926766742838_5944310951858667520_o.png

The North Carolina Council of State is one of two collective bodies that make up the state’s executive branch. It consists of 10 elected positions, including the governor, lieutenant governor and offices overseeing labor, agriculture, the treasury, insurance, education and more. Do you know what each of the 10 positions does or how the Council of State differs from the North Carolina Cabinet? 

As the upcoming election nears, voters may benefit from close investigation of what each official does for their constituency. Chris Cooper, head of Western Carolina University’s political science and public affairs department joins host Frank Stasio to bring listeners a refresher course on the Council of State’s role in local governance. Then, North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican, also joins the conversation to share a closer look at the office of the treasurer. Folwell is running for re-election this year against Democrat Ronnie Chatterji.

Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
