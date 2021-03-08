NC Council of State

-
Aaron “Ronnie” Chatterji is a first-time political candidate, running as a Democrat for the position of North Carolina Treasurer. He knows it is a…
-
The North Carolina Council of State is one of two collective bodies that make up the state’s executive branch. It consists of 10 elected positions,…
-
The North Carolina Council of State is one of two collective bodies that make up the state’s executive branch. It consists of 10 elected positions,…
-
This week: American political history was made as Joe Biden introduced U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in the presidential race. Her presence…
-
This week in state politics: North Carolina lawmakers failed to override the governor's vetoes so that gyms and skating rinks that were shutdown because…