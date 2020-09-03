Gender Inequities Are Deepening During COVID-19

For months, families have been quarantining together during the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has forced parents and partners to rethink everything, from division of household chores and childcare duties to work-from-home needs and whether or not a job that cannot be performed remotely is even worth keeping, if childcare is unavailable or unaffordable.

Women already assumed disproportionate responsibility for domestic labor before the pandemic. COVID-19 has only exacerbated that divide. Host Anita Rao talks to Lisa Levenstein, director of the UNC Greensboro’s Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program.