The State of Things

Beat Boss, Win Song. Body Games’ New Album Also A Carrboro-Based Retro Game

the home screen of a video game, set at a concert venue parking lot
Super Body Games RPG
/

Eiffel 65 is at the Cat’s Cradle playing their 1998 hit single “Blue” on repeat. Weeks pass. Only you can bring light to the dark musical landscape. Even for those who are not gamers or daily lurkers in downtown Carrboro, Super Body Games RPG is a dangerously fun way to remember the satisfaction of earning music. 

Spotify has transformed listening into a passive experience that consistently underfunds artists. While the video game is free, it takes time and energy to beat bosses, earn in-game money and buy download codes at the local record shop. That emotional investment truly heightens the enjoyment of listening to Body Games’ sweet and sour synthpop. The band is made up of Dax Beaton, Kate Thompson and Adam Graetz. Beaton kindly requests that host Frank Stasio assume the identity of the RPG’s protagonist, a genderless alien, and join Body Games on their quest to save the humble town of Carrboro from Eiffel 65’s sinister plot. 

Body Games, Super Body Games RPG, Dax Beaton, Eiffel 65, video games, NC Musician, Carrboro, Cat's Cradle, Kate Thompson, Adam Graetz
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
