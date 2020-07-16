Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What Might 40 Acres And A Mule Look Like In 2020 Asheville?

city-logo.png

In a unanimous vote on July 14, the Asheville City Council has decided to provide reparations to its Black residents for the city’s role in slavery, discrimination and community disinvestment. The decision is historic, as Asheville is one of the first cities to vote in favor of reparations. 
 

Now that the commitment to pay Black Asheville residents has been made, the community is tasked with deciding how the funding will be used. This plan is still very much in development, but it has already been decided that there will be no direct payouts to individual residents. Instead, the goal is to create new infrastructure that will help the city’s Black communities achieve generational wealth and equity. Host Anita Rao talks to Asheville’s Racial Justice Coalition community liaison Robert Thomas about the potential long-term plan. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRobert ThomasAshevilleReparationsAsheville City Council
Stay Connected
Stacia Brown
Stacia Brown comes to WUNC from Washington, DC, where she was a producer for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A. She’s the creator and host of two podcasts, The Rise of Charm City and Hope Chest. Her audio projects have been featured on Scene on Radio, a podcast of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University; BBC 4’s Short Cuts; and American Public Radio’s Terrible, Thanks for Asking.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Stories