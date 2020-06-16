The Marine Corps Bans The Confederate Flag

Earlier this month the U.S. Marine Corps ordered the removal of the Confederate flag from Marine installations.

The timing suggests this announcement is tied to recent protests against racism and police brutality across the country — but this order is a follow-up to a February order from the highest-ranking officer in the Marines. American Homefront Project reporter Steve Walsh discusses the details of this order with host Frank Stasio and puts it into context. Walsh is based at KPBS in San Diego.



