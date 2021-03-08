Steve Walsh

-
Voting by mail is nothing new for military service members. Deployed worldwide at any of the nearly 800 foreign bases, military personnel are offered some…
-
Earlier this month the U.S. Marine Corps ordered the removal of the Confederate flag from Marine installations. The timing suggests this announcement is…
-
Earlier this month the U.S. Marine Corps ordered the removal of the Confederate flag from Marine installations. The timing suggests this announcement is…
-
Thousands of military personnel were deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in the fall of last year. At the time President Donald Trump said their purpose…
-
Thousands of military personnel were deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in the fall of last year. At the time President Donald Trump said their purpose…
-
In the past decade the military has become increasingly open to service members of different genders and sexual identities.UPDATED 8 A.M. SATURDAY, AUG.…
-
In the past decade the military has become increasingly open to service members of different genders and sexual identities.UPDATED 8 A.M. SATURDAY, AUG.…