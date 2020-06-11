Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

What Criminal Justice Reforms Are State Lawmakers Discussing?

Protests about police brutality are sparking conversations about systemic racism across the nation, including in the North Carolina General Assembly.

Cities around the country are facing pressure to reform their policing and take a hard look at systemic racism. Minneapolis announced the intent to defund portions of their police department. Other cities have ended relationships between school systems and the police. 

In North Carolina some cities are moving forward with reform. But what about statewide policies and legislation? Host Anita Rao talks with Jeff Tiberii, WUNC’s capitol bureau chief, about state lawmakers’ response to protests over police violence. He also gives updates on the move to reopen the state in the face of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

 

