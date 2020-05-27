Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Our Pandemic Summer: A Statewide Special

Summer for many families in North Carolina is filled with beach weekends, getaways to the mountains, bountiful produce and other fun in the sun. But how much of that will be possible this season with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

I think outside is absolutely the way to go. ... And keeping the numbers smallish. Maybe don't have a giant family reunion, but have a picnic with some friends. - Lisa Gralinski

Public radio stations from across North Carolina joined forces to look into summer 2020 for “Our Pandemic Summer: A Statewide Special.” WUNC’s “The State of Things” host Frank Stasio interviews scientist Lisa Gralinski about how COVID-19 responds to heat, water and other facets of summer life. Gralinski is an assistant professor in the department of epidemiology in the Gillings School of Global Public Health at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The only people who can stop the [Republican National Convention] or curtail it is Governor Roy Cooper and Mandy Cohen, the Health and Human Services Secretary. The city is kind of powerless at this point. - Steve Harrison

WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks” host Mike Collins talks to WFAE political reporter Steve Harrison about how the pandemic may impact the Republican National Convention, scheduled to take place in Charlotte in August. And WUNC “The State of Things” host Anita Rao investigates how the coronavirus has changed things for our state’s migrant and seasonal farm workers with Aaron Sánchez-Guerra, a reporter for The News & Observer.

If one worker gets sick, it can threaten the whole camp, which has already been happening across a few of these farmworker camps in North Carolina. - Aaron Sanchez-Guerra

Plus, reporters from public radio stations WFDD in Winston-Salem, BPR in Asheville and WHQR in Wilmington share their reporting on the status of minor league baseball and summer camps in western North Carolina; summer festivals in the Triad and the restaurant industry in Wilmington.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNC Coronavirus UpdatesLisa GralinskiSteve HarrisonAaron Sanchez-Guerra
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
