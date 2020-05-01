Bringing The World Home To You

The Political Junkie: What Does #MeToo Mean For Democrats In 2020?

Former Vice President Joe Biden denies a sexual assault allegation by former Senate aide Tara Reade. The presumptive Democratic nominee spoke publicly about the allegation this morning for the first time. 

Prominent women in the Democratic party, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and potential Vice Presidential nominees Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have defended Biden in recent weeks.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to discuss how #MeToo will affect the 2020 elections. Plus, tension is growing between levels of government to reopen the U.S. economy, but a new poll from Meredith College indicates that 76.3% of respondents, with majorities from both parties, approve Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to extend the shutdown until May 8.

