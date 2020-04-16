Students And Schools Learn COVID’s Impacts Just Keep Coming

For students and educators around the state, this year’s learning is in a state of flux. Public schools are holding out hope that they will reopen their doors before the school year ends.

Meanwhile colleges and universities are looking ahead to the summer and even fall — and realizing the COVID-19 pandemic has reach well beyond the academic year. Host Anita Rao talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about Durham Public Schools’ decision to end its daily meal delivery to students who normally rely on free and reduced school lunches.

Schlemmer also takes listeners to a turkey farm just a few turns off Interstate 40, where internet service providers told a college sophomore it was too costly to lay wire for the broadband that would enable him to do his distance learning. And she gives us updates on other education-related stories she is covering around North Carolina.