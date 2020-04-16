Bringing The World Home To You

Students And Schools Learn COVID’s Impacts Just Keep Coming

IMG_1104_1.jpg
Courtesy of Ty Meyer

For students and educators around the state, this year’s learning is in a state of flux. Public schools are holding out hope that they will reopen their doors before the school year ends. 

Meanwhile colleges and universities are looking ahead to the summer and even fall — and realizing the COVID-19 pandemic has reach well beyond the academic year. Host Anita Rao talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about Durham Public Schools’ decision to end its daily meal delivery to students who normally rely on free and reduced school lunches.

Schlemmer also takes listeners to a turkey farm just a few turns off Interstate 40, where internet service providers told a college sophomore it was too costly to lay wire for the broadband that would enable him to do his distance learning. And she gives us updates on other education-related stories she is covering around North Carolina. 

The State of Things NC Coronavirus Updates Education Broadband Food Insecurity
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Policy Reporter, a fellowship position supported by the A.J. Fletcher Foundation. She has an M.A. from the UNC Chapel Hill School of Media & Journalism and a B.A. in history and anthropology from Indiana University.
See stories by Liz Schlemmer