The Political Junkie Looks At Politics In A Pandemic

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is out of the Democratic presidential race. Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee who will face President Donald Trump in November.

A new poll from CNN shows that more than half of Americans think the federal government is doing a “poor job” in preventing the spread of COVID-19 — and a majority disapprove of the president’s response to the crisis. Plus, Wisconsin held its primary election this week after a political battle between the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled state legislature and state supreme court. Does this election fight foreshadow what could happen on a national scale in November?

Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about all this and more, including how this moment measures up against other tough times in American history.