Political Junkie: Polling For Pandemic

How will the coronavirus pandemic affect voting? The public and the media are closely watching how incumbents respond to the crisis.

Meanwhile disarray among federal agencies is fueling online misinformation about the origins and severity of the disease. As precarious workers suffer through the economic slow-down, candidates are addressing paid sick leave policy, healthcare access and cost of living. Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is using the crisis to leverage public health fears toward his banner cause, Medicare for All. But will voters remember the panic or promises come November? Political Junkie Ken Rudin shares his analysis with host Anita Rao.