Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Brianna Tam’s Electric Cello Carries A Dark Undercurrent

unnamed.jpg
John Hooper/ Decoro Images
/

Brianna Tam’s cello nearly disappears when turned sideways. The sleek, black instrument is just an outline with strings. No wooden body is needed for resonance, as the notes feed directly into a loop pedal. Patiently and with great precision, she taps a button with her foot to build and weave layers of her own playing together. Brianna Tam is a string quartet unto herself, evoking shadowy symphonic universes. The young Greensboro-based artist plays with hip-hop artists and singer-songwriters, but joins host Frank Stasio live at the Triad Stage as a solo act.

Tam's band, Camus and Crew will perform at Bull's Tavern in Winston-Salem on Friday, March 13 at 9 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBrianna TamCellistSOT Live MusicClassical MusicCello MusicElectronic Music
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio