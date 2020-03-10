Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

‘As You Win, Democracy Loses’: Where To Play A Gerrymandering Videogame

87077995_10157284492230369_3011194759407468544_o.jpg
Courtesy of CrossComm, Inc.

What if the winning coach of this year’s NCAA basketball tournament chose the height of the hoop and the distance of the three-point line for the next year? Here in North Carolina, winning the majority in the state legislature lets lawmakers do something similar with the state’s electoral maps.

Strategic redistricting has long been the norm, and a new video game on display at the Greensboro History Museum wants visitors to experience how democracy can be corrupted. The museum is featuring “Gerrymander Madness” as part of their Project Democracy 20/20 program, which combines education, art and innovative game design to critically examine voting in the U.S.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Robert Harris, curator of exhibits at the museum, about how interactive exhibits can situate community members as history-makers. Also joining is Don Shin, CEO of CrossComm, an interactive consultancy, which designed the game. The video game and accompanying educational exhibits are on display into 2021. The museum hosts an after-hours games night on Friday, March 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The State of Things
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
