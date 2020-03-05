Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Mourning NCCU Freshman Trevor VanDyke

2020-03-05.jpg
Courtesy of NCCU Football

Students and faculty at North Carolina Central University are still processing shock and grief following the tragic killing of Trevor VanDyke, a freshman defensive back for the Eagles football team who was fatally shot Monday night.

The police investigation is ongoing. VanDyke was a stand out player at Clayton High School in Johnston County and joined NCCU’s football team as a walk-on. VanDyke was a redshirt last season. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Trei Oliver, head football coach at NCCU, about Trevor VanDyke’s life and his team’s loss.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNCCUNCCU ShootingTrevor VanDykeTrei Oliver
Stay Connected
Katy Barron
See stories by Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio