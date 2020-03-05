Mourning NCCU Freshman Trevor VanDyke

Students and faculty at North Carolina Central University are still processing shock and grief following the tragic killing of Trevor VanDyke, a freshman defensive back for the Eagles football team who was fatally shot Monday night.

The police investigation is ongoing. VanDyke was a stand out player at Clayton High School in Johnston County and joined NCCU’s football team as a walk-on. VanDyke was a redshirt last season. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Trei Oliver, head football coach at NCCU, about Trevor VanDyke’s life and his team’s loss.