The Economics Of COVID-19 In North Carolina

North Carolina's first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was confirmed today. Yet the state's manufacturing and agriculture industries were struggling to cope with disturbances in their supply chain weeks ago.

While Wall Street investors speculate on an unpredictable outbreak, a furniture factory in the western part of the state is staring down material shortages and a shrinking market. The Hickory Daily Record’s Virginia Annable joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the options for Craftmaster Furniture in Alexander County. Michael Walden, a professor and extension economist at North Carolina State University, also joins the conversation to discuss how North Carolina farmers are feeling the effects of COVID-19.