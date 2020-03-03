Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Economics Of COVID-19 In North Carolina

2020-03-03.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

North Carolina's first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)  was confirmed today. Yet the state's manufacturing and agriculture industries were struggling to cope with disturbances in their supply chain weeks ago.

While Wall Street investors speculate on an unpredictable outbreak, a furniture factory in the western part of the state is staring down material shortages and a shrinking market. The Hickory Daily Record’s Virginia Annable joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the options for Craftmaster Furniture in Alexander County. Michael Walden, a professor and extension economist at North Carolina State University, also joins the conversation to discuss how North Carolina farmers are feeling the effects of COVID-19.

 

COVID-19
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
