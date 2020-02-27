What’s Left After Atomizing The American Identity?
As algorithms replace our news diet of local papers with each person’s favorite flavor of digital fervor, what happens to our political system? Online finger-pointing and illegitimate journalism are the product of a fractured American identity.
The co-host of WNYC’s “On The Media” thinks that spells trouble for society. Host Frank Stasio asks Bob Garfield whether it was white patriarchy that sought a singular American identity and if today’s fracturing is a step in the right direction. Garfield’s most recent book dealing with the relationship between news media and politics is "American Manifesto: Saving Democracy from Villains, Vandals, and Ourselves" (Counterpoint Press/2020).