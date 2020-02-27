Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

What’s Left After Atomizing The American Identity?

Counterpoint Press
As algorithms replace our news diet of local papers with each person’s favorite flavor of digital fervor, what happens to our political system? Online finger-pointing and illegitimate journalism are the product of a fractured American identity.

The co-host of WNYC’s “On The Media” thinks that spells trouble for society. Host Frank Stasio asks Bob Garfield whether it was white patriarchy that sought a singular American identity and if today’s fracturing is a step in the right direction. Garfield’s most recent book dealing with the relationship between news media and politics is "American Manifesto: Saving Democracy from Villains, Vandals, and Ourselves" (Counterpoint Press/2020).  
 

Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
