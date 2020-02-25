Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

North Carolina Gains National Attention As Super Tuesday Looms

8168632301_ff89d070a6_c.jpg
Joe Shlabotnik/Creative Commons
/
Voters head to the polls next Tuesday to cast ballots in the primary election. This is North Carolina's first time participating in Super Tuesday.

North Carolinians will cast their ballots on Super Tuesday for the first time next week. Although we join 13 other states in voting that day, some pundits argue North Carolina is the key state, even “ground zero”  in this presidential election cycle.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about why North Carolina is receiving national attention not only for the top of the ticket, but for several high-stakes statewide races as well: Governor, Attorney General and U.S. Senate. And WUNC Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer explains why legislators decided to move North Carolina’s primary date and what the move to Super Tuesday means for candidates down-ballot.

Stasio also talks to Kerry Haynie about the historical context of Super Tuesday, the idea of a national primary voting day and his take on what voters are looking for. Haynie is a professor of political science and African and African American studies at Duke University. WUNC Race and Southern Culture Reporter Leoneda Inge digs into the potential impact of North Carolina’s newest voters, those who have turned 18 since the last presidential election or newly naturalized citizens.

North Carolina’s Hispanic population grew faster than the white population in 98 of the state’s 100 counties from 2010 to 2017. What role will the Latinx electorate play in November? Sergio Garcia-Rios shares his polling and research on this demographic group and the issues that bring them to the ballot box on election day. Garcia-Rios is a professor of government and Latina/o Studies at Cornell University and the polling director for Univision News.

Find your one-stop early voting polling place and same-day registration rules here.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSuper Tuesday2020 Presidential ElectionDemocratic PrimariesJeff TiberiiLiz SchlemmerKerry HaynieLeoneda IngeSergio Garcia-Rios2020 Primary
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Policy Reporter, a fellowship position supported by the A.J. Fletcher Foundation. She has an M.A. from the UNC Chapel Hill School of Media & Journalism and a B.A. in history and anthropology from Indiana University.
See stories by Liz Schlemmer
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She explores modern and historical constructs to tell stories of poverty and wealth, health and food culture, education and racial identity. Leoneda is also co-host of the podcast Tested, allowing for even more in-depth storytelling on those topics.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Related Stories