Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

#BackChannel: ‘Hair Love,’ Remembering Kobe Bryant & Michael Vick’s Road To Redemption

1 of 3
The Oscar-winning animated short film ''Hair Love'' tells the story of a black father learning how to style his daughter's hair.
Sony Pictures Animation
2 of 3
Jesse Reyes Zaragoza writes a message on a memorial display of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, outside the Golden 1 Center before the Los Angeles Lakers played the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 1, 2020.
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
3 of 3
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick with his son Michael Vick Jr. from the ESPN documentary series ''Vick.''
ESPN

What happens when a black father tries to do his young daughter’s natural hair for the first time? In the animated short “Hair Love” a battle ensues: The father wields a comb as his weapon, but his first attempt is a miserable failure.

''I love the treatment of her natural hair … He deals with the fact that our natural hair in its natural state can be unwieldy, challenging…'' -Natalie Bullock Brown

With his daughter’s encouragement, and help from a guided video, he eventually succeeds. The charming seven-minute film won an Oscar on Sunday for best animated short.

Popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown and Mark Anthony Neal join host Frank Stasio in this installment of #Backchannel to talk about representation in animated film and how the short disrupts assumptions about black fathers.

"Hair Love" directed by Matthew A. Cherry

They also pay tribute to the recently-deceased Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and share insight  into the tension surrounding how his 2003 rape allegation is being talked about in the wake of his death.
 

''Part of Kobe's legacy is who he grew up to become. Part of the conversation we need to have is: How do we get men to grow up?'' -Mark Anthony Neal

Brown and Neal also review Google’s new ad released for Black History Month and shout out the Sundance Film Festival for how diverse and inclusive its awards were this year.

The Most Searched: A Celebration of Black History Makers

Plus, Emmy-award winning documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson joins the conversation to talk about his new two-part 30 for 30 documentary series about former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. “Vick” traces his rise, fall and road to redemption.

Vick: Part 1 Trailer

Natalie Bullock Brown is a filmmaker and teaching assistant professor at North Carolina State University. Mark Anthony Neal is the James B. Duke Professor and chair of the department of African and African American studies at Duke University.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things#BackChannelHair LoveOscarsKobe BryantGayle KingBlack History MonthMichael VickESPNNatalie Bullock BrownMark Anthony NealStanley Nelson
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio