Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

XOXOK Praises The Politics Of Soul Music

2020-02-07.png
Wyatt Kane
/

Keenan Jenkins excelled in school, leaving his hometown of Rocky Mount in high school to attend the highly-selective North Carolina School of Science and Math. But music pulled him away from his studies, and midway through completing his doctorate, he came to the conclusion that his creative pursuits needed his full attention.

Nonetheless, he did his homework and got the piece of paper before moving on to dedicate himself to music full-time, allowing him to release the EP “Worthy” last year. Beyond XOXOK, Jenkin’s personal project, he brings his soul-infused guitar and bass to other local groups, including Jack Willow Junior and Wake Moody. Host Frank Stasio discusses the ways politics and art inform each other with Keenan Jenkins. XOXOK will perform at Kings in Raleigh on Thursday, March 12 at 8 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicSoul MusicXOXOKKeenan JenkinsLocal Music
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio