One ECU Trustee Resigns, The Other Receives Censure After Student Bribery Scandal

ECU trustee Phil Lewis resigned this morning during a special session of the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors.

Board members also voted to censure fellow ECU trustee Robert Moore, which prevents him from voting until September. These two ECU trustees allegedly tried to bribe a student to run for student body president to give themselves a majority on a divided trustee board. The student recorded the conversation which includes tape of Lewis and Moore promising a professional campaign manager and campaign funds if the student decided to run. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer, who attended the special session.



