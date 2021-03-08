-
Prosecutors asked a judge on Monday to give a former North Carolina congressman no prison time for lying to the FBI about his role in a plan to try to…
A major political donor has been found guilty of trying to bribe a North Carolina insurance regulator in hopes of reducing scrutiny of his business.
The insurance tycoon accused of trying to bribe the state insurance commissioner with $2 million in campaign donations went on trial this week. And a new…
The federal bribery trial for political mega-donor Greg Lindberg began Tuesday in Charlotte with jury selection. Lindberg, along with two of his…
ECU trustee Phil Lewis resigned this morning during a special session of the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors. Board members also…
Recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal paints an even more complicated portrait of indicted Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.Earlier this year…
In the wake of a massive college bribery scheme, the schools caught in the middle have been left facing a thorny question: What to do about the students…
The soccer world is reeling from a corruption scandal at the highest levels. FIFA president Sepp Blatter said Tuesday he's stepping down. Meanwhile, top…