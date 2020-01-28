Health-Sharing Ministries Demonstrate A Different Kind Of Health Care

North Carolina has the 9th highest uninsured rate in the nation. More than one million citizens do not have health insurance, and many are priced out of traditional insurance plans. Faith-based programs, also known as health-sharing ministries, are stepping in to fill the gap. The organizations help families pay medical bills but are not regulated like conventional insurance companies. WRAL Investigates dug into how health-sharing ministries work in North Carolina, spoke with North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey about the organizations and profiled one family’s experience with the organization Samaritan Ministries.



Host Frank Stasio talks to WRAL enterprise executive producer Ashley Talley and investigative producer Randall Kerr about their reporting.

