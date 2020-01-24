Ravary Ramps Up For Debut Album

Justin Ravary Ellis is no stranger around the Triangle music scene. The multi-instrumentalist has played bass in — and fronted — multiple bands and often has a number of collaborative projects on the go. But in 2015 he made the explicit decision to carve out more space and time for something a little more intimate.

His solo act, Ravary, features Ellis on guitar, bass, vocals, keyboard, drums and more. The artist nimbly swaps instruments and weaves in synths and loops to craft a rich sound that spotlights his skills. His debut album is set to be released later this year. Ellis joins host Frank Stasio in studio for a live performance and conversation along with collaborators Jones Bell on keyboard and vocals and Eli Howells on violin and vocals. Ellis also talks about how his upbringing as an Anglo-Quebecois and how his Quebecois identity has influenced his work. Ravary performs at Local 506 in Chapel Hill on Friday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

