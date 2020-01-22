Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies on the Radio: 2020 Oscar Nomination Hits And Misses

Gold Oscar statues.
Praytino / Flickr
/

The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards came out last week and the usual uproar followed. For this edition of Movies on the Radio, we asked listeners, staff, and film experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon which Oscar nods they agree or disagree with.

Remakes and revisions topped many of the categories, from “Little Women” to “Joker” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” 2019 brought fresh eyes to familiar characters. Meanwhile “Dark Waters,” “Uncut Gems” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” portrayed class violence as alternately surreal, gory and inevitable. Host Frank Stasio, Gordon and Boyes discuss how cinema reflects on the fears and zeitgeist of 2019. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University and a fellow at the National Humanities Center. Boyes is the film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the Moviediva series at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Durham.

Gordon will host a screening of a curated collection entitled “Up Close and Personal: Challenging Prejudice in 1960’s Documentary” at the Varsity Theatre in Chapel Hill on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Boyes will host a screening of “Possessed” (1931) at the Carolina Theatre in Durham on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and “Keeper of the Flame” (1942) at the NCMA on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMovies On The RadioOscarsMarsha GordonLaura BoyesAcademy Awards
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio