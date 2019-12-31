Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Superheroes, Musicals and Dating In Your 60s: Dana Terry’s 2019 Picks

Protesters hold signs, one reads 'Love not hate makes America great.'
Anthony Crider
/
A crowd assembled at the March for A Hate-Free Hillsborough in August 2019.

The segments produced by a State of Things producer are as diverse as the people who listen to the show. Dana Terry joins host Frank Stasio to share how diversity informs the stories they tell and highlights some of the standout moments of the year, including a conversation with Jacob Tobia, a gender non-conforming Raleigh native who ran off to Hollywood to make it big.

Terry also shares a news story that rocked the little town of Hillsborough in August. After months of protests, demonstrations and Confederate flag-wavers walking the streets, things came to a head when Ku Klux Klan members gathered in front of the Orange County Courthouse. The show spoke with Hillsborough resident LaTandra Strong who was one of the first counter-protestors on the scene. Terry also took on aging and intimacy in an episode of the new series Embodied, hosted by Anita Rao. In a town with so many academics, little research has been done on the sex lives of seniors, and Terry found people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s to share their stories on an episode called Embodied: Intimacy Through the Ages. Terry also explores her love for musicals, superheroes and fascination with the justice system.

Other Featured Segments:

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsProducer PicksProducer FavoritesDana Terry
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio