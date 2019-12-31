Superheroes, Musicals and Dating In Your 60s: Dana Terry’s 2019 Picks

The segments produced by a State of Things producer are as diverse as the people who listen to the show. Dana Terry joins host Frank Stasio to share how diversity informs the stories they tell and highlights some of the standout moments of the year, including a conversation with Jacob Tobia, a gender non-conforming Raleigh native who ran off to Hollywood to make it big.

Terry also shares a news story that rocked the little town of Hillsborough in August. After months of protests, demonstrations and Confederate flag-wavers walking the streets, things came to a head when Ku Klux Klan members gathered in front of the Orange County Courthouse. The show spoke with Hillsborough resident LaTandra Strong who was one of the first counter-protestors on the scene. Terry also took on aging and intimacy in an episode of the new series Embodied, hosted by Anita Rao. In a town with so many academics, little research has been done on the sex lives of seniors, and Terry found people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s to share their stories on an episode called Embodied: Intimacy Through the Ages. Terry also explores her love for musicals, superheroes and fascination with the justice system.

Other Featured Segments: