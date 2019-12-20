Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The New Voices Of Feminism

Book cover that reads 'Speaking of Feminism: Today's Activists On The Past, Present, And Future of The US Women's Movement.'
UNC Press
/

Why is feminism imagined as waves? These ocean waves, crashing then retreating, can make it appear like ideas come out of nowhere and eclipse everything that came before.

Oral history provides different frameworks for understanding the history of feminist activism.  Personal narratives of the movement capture the constant push and pull of ideology and action — how the definition "feminist" is constantly evolving and sometimes is irrelevant to real social progress.
 

Historian Rachel Seidman presents young activists’ perspectives on the feminist movement in her new book “Speaking of Feminism: Today's Activists on the Past, Present, and Future of the U.S. Women's Movement” (University of North Carolina Press/2019). Seidman organized the collection of oral histories by age cohorts, featuring interviews of activists in their 40s, 30s and 20s. Common questions emerge within each age group — concerning professional activism, global organizing through social media and trans exclusionary language — and readers can hear the full human range of activists’ regrets and reflections.

Host Anita Rao pulls apart the historical layers of feminist activism with Rachel Seidman, director of the Southern Oral History Program and adjunct assistant professor of history and women’s and gender studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.  

Feminism Women's History Rachel Seidman Activism Ivanna Gonzalez Rebecca Traister
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao