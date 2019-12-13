Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Singer-Songwriter Arsena Schroeder Inspires Other Indie Musicians

thumbnail_IMG_4388.jpg
Dina Deykun
/
Arsena Schroeder helps other independent musicians find balance in their creative pursuits.

Music offered Arsena Schroeder a way out from the lucrative path set before her. In college, she interned with financial firms and spent a summer on Capitol Hill, but she began to realize that  the high-powered executive lifestyle was not her calling. She was the first in her family to finish an undergraduate degree, but after that point she abandoned the path everyone expected her to follow. 

She dropped out of the Gates Millennium Scholars Program and stepped fully into her musicianship. Now nearly eight years in, the Charlotte singer-songwriter acknowledges that her time in the business world is a huge asset to her new career an independent musician. Since founding Dear Soul Music Company, Schroeder has helped other indie artists self-promote and navigate work-life balance. The message in her lyrics is clear and inspiring: prioritize your passions and refuse to be beholden to others’ expectations. Arsena Schroeder joins host Frank Stasio for conversation and to play music off her EP, which drops Friday, Dec.13, at the free Unplugged+Live: Concert Series at The Hut in Pineville.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsArsena SchroederCharlottePinevilleSinger-SongwriterDear Soul Music Co.Unplugged+Live
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio