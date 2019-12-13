Greta Thunberg Wields Her Power At Climate Conference In Madrid

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) ends this week in Madrid. One of the primary goals was to iron out details of the Paris Agreement. Leaders from around the world came together, but for the most part, the United States was notably absent.

Last month the administration officially notified the UN that the United States will exit the agreement. Justin Catanoso is at the conference. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the primary goals on the agenda, the role of the United States in global climate policy and one of the conference highlights: youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. Thunberg was at the conference when she was named Time magazine’s person of the year. Catanoso talks about her presence and the role that protests played at this year’s summit. Justin Catanoso is a reporter for Mongabay and a professor of the practice at Wake Forest University.