Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Greta Thunberg Wields Her Power At Climate Conference In Madrid

greta_thunberg.png
Courtesy of UN FCCC
Greta Thunberg addresses nations in attendance to the United Nations conference.

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) ends this week in Madrid. One of the primary goals was to iron out details of the Paris Agreement. Leaders from around the world came together, but for the most part, the United States was notably absent. 

Last month the administration officially notified the UN that the United States will exit the agreement. Justin Catanoso is at the conference.  He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the primary goals on the agenda, the role of the United States in global climate policy and one of the conference highlights: youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. Thunberg was at the conference when she was named Time magazine’s person of the year. Catanoso talks about her presence and the role that protests played at this year’s summit. Justin Catanoso is a reporter for Mongabay and a professor of the practice at Wake Forest University. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJustin CatanosoUN Climate Change ConferenceCOP 25Paris agreementUnited NationsGreta ThunbergClimate ChangeWood Pellets
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories