The State of Things

Big News For UNC: Kevin Guskiewicz Named Chapel Hill Chancellor, Lost Grant Over Silent Sam

BRIAN BATISTA
/
FOR WUNC

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted today to make Kevin M. Guskiewicz the permanent chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill. Guskiewicz had been serving as interim chancellor since Carol Folt resigned from the position in February. This appointment comes amidst ongoing controversy over the BOG decision to hand over ownership of Silent Sam and a $2.5 million trust to the North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans.  

This morning, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation announced that it will pull a $1.5 million grant planned for UNC-Chapel Hill in response to the controversial Silent Sam settlement. Host Frank Stasio gets the latest from WUNC reporters Will Michaels and Liz Schlemmer. Michaels is WUNC’s daily news producer and Schlemmer is WUNC’s education reporter.

