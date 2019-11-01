Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Political Junkie: Impeachment Looms As NC Is Called To Redraw Gerrymandered Districts

2019-11-01.jpg

The House has voted to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. As expected, the vote was divided along party lines, with two Democrats voting against the inquiry.

Meanwhile, witnesses continue to offer testimony that may be damaging to Trump. Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to look at the big political stories on both the national and local stage. As candidates prepare for the 2020 election, a North Carolina court has ruled the state’s existing Congressional maps are unconstitutional gerrymanders that cannot be used for the upcoming primary election. What will that mean for candidates and voters?

The NCAA has taken California’s lead and agreed to allow college athletes to earn money from their name and likeness. Sen. Richard Burr responded on Twitter that he would pass legislation to start taxing athletic scholarships. Plus, former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan passed away this week at the age of 66. Stasio and Rudin reflect on her political legacy.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinPolitical JunkieGerrymanderingKay HaganNCAAImpeachment
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio