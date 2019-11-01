Political Junkie: Impeachment Looms As NC Is Called To Redraw Gerrymandered Districts

The House has voted to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. As expected, the vote was divided along party lines, with two Democrats voting against the inquiry.

Meanwhile, witnesses continue to offer testimony that may be damaging to Trump. Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to look at the big political stories on both the national and local stage. As candidates prepare for the 2020 election, a North Carolina court has ruled the state’s existing Congressional maps are unconstitutional gerrymanders that cannot be used for the upcoming primary election. What will that mean for candidates and voters?

The NCAA has taken California’s lead and agreed to allow college athletes to earn money from their name and likeness. Sen. Richard Burr responded on Twitter that he would pass legislation to start taxing athletic scholarships. Plus, former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan passed away this week at the age of 66. Stasio and Rudin reflect on her political legacy.