The State of Things

The Legacy of Former Sen. Kay Hagan

Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan died unexpectedly at her home in Greensboro Monday after suffering from a prolonged illness.

The former bank executive moved her way up in North Carolina politics, from a budget writer in Raleigh to a U.S. Senator in Washington D.C. Hagan was a Democrat who beat incumbent Elizabeth Dole in 2008 to serve one term in Congress. She lost her re-election bid to then-North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis, a Republican from Mecklenburg County. She also served for 10 years in the North Carolina state senate.

Host Frank Stasio talks about Hagan’s life and legacy with Keri Brown, a reporter at public radio station WFDD in Winston-Salem.

