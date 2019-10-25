Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Rhodes Rocked Austin In The Eighties, Returns To Make Her Mark In Durham

Rhodes will her guitar.
Courtesy of Lisa Rhodes
Lisa Rhodes released her debut album in 1986. She returns after over three decades with 'My Memories Are Made of Songs.'

Lisa Rhodes was born in a small town outside a small city on the Gulf Coast of Texas and as a lesbian aspiring musician, she could not wait to get out of dodge. Rhodes would spend much of her younger years in Austin where she wanted to be a rock star.

She released her first album in the 1980s. While she had a moment in the sun when a song from her album was featured on “American Bandstand,” the overall lagging performance of the record spurred her to head to graduate school. Reinventing herself as an American historian, Rhodes spent her career as a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia educating the next generation about pop culture, gender and the media. Throughout her academic career, she never abandoned her love for music and continuously performed as Lisa R & the Lucky Stars, making a name for herself in Austin and beyond. After leaving Temple University, Rhodes was looking for a city that checked all of her boxes. Among other things, the city had to be progressive, artsy and warmer than Philadelphia. She found Durham.

Lisa Rhodes joins host Anita Rao to talk about her life, work and play songs from her upcoming record “My Memories Are Made of Songs.” Leslie Land joins Rhodes in studio on vocals and electric bass. Land is both a songwriter and musician on the upcoming release. Lisa R & the Lucky Stars performs at Special Treats in Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. She will be at the Yonder in Hillsborough on Nov. 16. And Blue Note Grill in Durham on Nov. 17.

Another Friday Lunch Session outside of WUNC's Durham studio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GBPAGsRInQ

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicLisa RhodesLisa R & the Lucky Stars
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman