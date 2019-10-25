Rhodes Rocked Austin In The Eighties, Returns To Make Her Mark In Durham

Lisa Rhodes was born in a small town outside a small city on the Gulf Coast of Texas and as a lesbian aspiring musician, she could not wait to get out of dodge. Rhodes would spend much of her younger years in Austin where she wanted to be a rock star.

She released her first album in the 1980s. While she had a moment in the sun when a song from her album was featured on “American Bandstand,” the overall lagging performance of the record spurred her to head to graduate school. Reinventing herself as an American historian, Rhodes spent her career as a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia educating the next generation about pop culture, gender and the media. Throughout her academic career, she never abandoned her love for music and continuously performed as Lisa R & the Lucky Stars, making a name for herself in Austin and beyond. After leaving Temple University, Rhodes was looking for a city that checked all of her boxes. Among other things, the city had to be progressive, artsy and warmer than Philadelphia. She found Durham.

Lisa Rhodes joins host Anita Rao to talk about her life, work and play songs from her upcoming record “My Memories Are Made of Songs.” Leslie Land joins Rhodes in studio on vocals and electric bass. Land is both a songwriter and musician on the upcoming release. Lisa R & the Lucky Stars performs at Special Treats in Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. She will be at the Yonder in Hillsborough on Nov. 16. And Blue Note Grill in Durham on Nov. 17.

Another Friday Lunch Session outside of WUNC's Durham studio.

