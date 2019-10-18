The Political Junkie: White House Suffers Major Missteps

More explosive and fast-moving news from the Trump White House this week.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney held a rare briefing Thursday during which he admitted that Donald Trump withheld military aid to to pressure Ukranian leaders. He said people need to “get over it,” because “elections have consequences.” Plus, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a ceasefire agreement between the U.S and Turkey, but shelling continues in the region, according to The New York Times.

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the latest in Trump’s foreign policy. And on the domestic front, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore died this week after "complications concerning long standing health challenges,” according to reports. As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, he was frequently at odds with Donald Trump. Their feud took center stage this summer after Trump tweeted that Cummings’ district was a “rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” Rudin and Stasio talk about the life and legacy of Cummings and how his passing will impact impeachment proceedings and the many investigations he oversaw. The Political Junkie takes on those stories and more of the biggest news of the week.