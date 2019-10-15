Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Businessman Greg Lindberg Ran Surveillance Operations On Women, According To Wall Street Journal

Portrait of Lindberg sitting on brick steps.
Robert Brown Public Relations via AP
/

Recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal paints an even more complicated portrait of indicted Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.

Earlier this year Lindberg and three others were charged with conspiring to bribe state insurance commissioner Mike Causey. Robert Hayes, former chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, pled guilty earlier this month, but Lindberg still awaits trial.

The Wall Street Journal looks into the business operations and lifestyle of the insurance tycoon and traces how Lindberg diverted more than $2 billion in assets from insurance companies to entities he controlled. It illuminates state and federal probes into Lindberg’s business dealings. It also documents how Lindberg paid for surveillance operations on women he dated, sometimes asking operatives to follow women around the clock. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Wall Street Journal Senior Editor Mark Maremont for the latest in the Lindberg story.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGreg LindbergBriberyMike CauseyRobert HayesNC Republican PartyMark Maremont
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories