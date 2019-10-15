Businessman Greg Lindberg Ran Surveillance Operations On Women, According To Wall Street Journal

Recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal paints an even more complicated portrait of indicted Durham businessman Greg Lindberg.

Earlier this year Lindberg and three others were charged with conspiring to bribe state insurance commissioner Mike Causey. Robert Hayes, former chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, pled guilty earlier this month, but Lindberg still awaits trial.

The Wall Street Journal looks into the business operations and lifestyle of the insurance tycoon and traces how Lindberg diverted more than $2 billion in assets from insurance companies to entities he controlled. It illuminates state and federal probes into Lindberg’s business dealings. It also documents how Lindberg paid for surveillance operations on women he dated, sometimes asking operatives to follow women around the clock. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Wall Street Journal Senior Editor Mark Maremont for the latest in the Lindberg story.