Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Music: Barry Gray Ruminates Life With A Guitar In Hand

Gray playing his guitar in front of a mic.
Anita Rao / WUNC
/
Barry Gray gets ready to play for The State of Things' live audience in Greensboro.

Barry Gray’s debut release is the culmination of a family man’s slow-burning reflections.

The Burlington singer-songwriter was awarded the North Carolina Arts Council Artist Fellowship in Songwriting in 2018, which supported the production of the album. The record includes collaborations with 17 other local musicians, including Rebecca Newton.

Alongside Bruce Piephoff, Abigail Dowd, and Chris Myers, Barry hosts a monthly Songwriters Session on Sundays from 4-6 at the Upstage Cabaret.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBarry GrayLocal MusicFolk MusicSOT Live MusicGreensboro
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio