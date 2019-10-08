Music: Barry Gray Ruminates Life With A Guitar In Hand

Barry Gray’s debut release is the culmination of a family man’s slow-burning reflections.

The Burlington singer-songwriter was awarded the North Carolina Arts Council Artist Fellowship in Songwriting in 2018, which supported the production of the album. The record includes collaborations with 17 other local musicians, including Rebecca Newton.

Alongside Bruce Piephoff, Abigail Dowd, and Chris Myers, Barry hosts a monthly Songwriters Session on Sundays from 4-6 at the Upstage Cabaret.