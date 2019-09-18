'Hey! I’m Walkin Here' And Other Notable Quotables On Movies On The Radio

People constantly quote and misquote cinema — sometimes without ever having seen the referenced film. Think about lines like “You had me at hello”; “Hasta la vista, baby”; or “Play it again, Sam.” Sometimes the words many of us repeat are never spoken in the movie, and other times they are phrases that actors made up on the spot.

Whether it’s from Monty Python, Whoopi Goldberg, or a Spielberg flick, movie quotes are the way we map our cultural common ground.

In this edition of “Movies On The Radio,” film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes dissect listeners most memorable Hollywood lines. Gordon and Boyes join host Frank Stasio to discuss why particular phrases stick in our heads and become part of the common lexicon. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University. Boyes is the film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the MovieDiva series at the Carolina Theatre.

Boyes is screening “That Night in Rio” starring Carmen Miranda at the Carolina Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. She will also screen “The Killers” at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m.