The State of Things

Special Election Analysis Plus House Republicans Pull Surprise Veto Override

NC legislative building
Wikimedia Commons
/
NC Legislature

Results are in for special congressional elections in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th Districts. In the closely-watched 9th District race, Republican Dan Bishop slipped past Democrat Dan McCready with a 2-point lead.

Is his razor thin margin a cause for concern for GOP leaders? WUNC Political reporter Rusty Jacobs shares results and analysis with host Frank Stasio. Plus, Republican physician Greg Murphy beat out four competitors to win the election in the 3rd Congressional District. Murphy fills a seat vacated by the late former Republican Rep. Walter B. Jones Jr. And in a surprise move this morning, the North Carolina House's Republican leadership pushed through an override of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto. WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii shares the latest news from the North Carolina legislature.

9th Congressional District3rd Congressional DistrictBudgetNC Budget
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
