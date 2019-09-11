Special Election Analysis Plus House Republicans Pull Surprise Veto Override

Results are in for special congressional elections in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th Districts. In the closely-watched 9th District race, Republican Dan Bishop slipped past Democrat Dan McCready with a 2-point lead.

Is his razor thin margin a cause for concern for GOP leaders? WUNC Political reporter Rusty Jacobs shares results and analysis with host Frank Stasio. Plus, Republican physician Greg Murphy beat out four competitors to win the election in the 3rd Congressional District. Murphy fills a seat vacated by the late former Republican Rep. Walter B. Jones Jr. And in a surprise move this morning, the North Carolina House's Republican leadership pushed through an override of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto. WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii shares the latest news from the North Carolina legislature.