The Toppling Of Silent Sam: One Year Later

The future of Silent Sam still remains uncertain. The Confederate statue has been stored in a secret location since its toppling last fall, and the UNC System Board of Governors has indefinitely postponed making a decision about its future. The one-year anniversary of the toppling coincides with the first day of classes for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s fall semester, and some returning students have planned on-campus gatherings and celebrations. WUNC Daily News Producer Will Michaels joins host Frank Stasio live from the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill to put the anniversary protests in context and share updates on the fate of Silent Sam.