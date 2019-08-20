Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Toppling Of Silent Sam: One Year Later

The base of the Silent Sam statue stands surrounding by a fence.
Alex Foyler
/
A photo take on December 2, 2018 shows barricades surrounding the pedestal where the Silent Sam statue once stood. The pedestal was ordered removed in January 2019 by the outgoing Chancellor Carol Folt.

The future of Silent Sam still remains uncertain. The Confederate statue has been stored in a secret location since its toppling last fall, and the UNC System Board of Governors has indefinitely postponed making a decision about its future. The one-year anniversary of the toppling coincides with the first day of classes for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s fall semester, and some returning students have planned on-campus gatherings and celebrations. WUNC Daily News Producer Will Michaels joins host Frank Stasio live from the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill to put the anniversary protests in context and share updates on the fate of Silent Sam.

Silent SamConfederate MonumentsUNC Chapel HillWill Michaels
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
