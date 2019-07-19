Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

ICE Reports No Mass Arrests Thus Far In Nationwide Immigration Raids

ICE Officers detain a man.
Charles Reed
/
AP
The raids were intended to target immigrant communities in 10 major cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Houston.

The coordinated immigration raids slated for this week did not take place at the scale announced by top administration officials.

The raids, which were scheduled to begin on Sunday, were expected to target 2,000 recently arrived undocumented immigrants in at least nine major cities. President Trump claimed on Monday that the campaign had seen success.

But the extensive media attention given to the raids –  prompted partially by the Trump administration’s announcement of the operation last week – provided undocumented communities an opportunity to organize methods of thwarting ICE operations. Authorities revised their strategies and launched a series of smaller-scale raids to take place over the course of the week. Thus far, ICE has not reported any abnormal surge in arrests, although reports indicate that officers conducted a number of routine operations in a number of target cities.

Meanwhile, undocumented immigrants across the country remain on edge in anticipation of future raids. Though there were no reports of raids in North Carolina, local activists held rallies and organized networks to report and monitor ICE activity.

Guest host Anita Rao speaks with USA Today reporter Alan Gomez for national context, plus local immigration activist Emilio Vicente, communications manager for Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement, provides his perspective on local organizing efforts and the experiences of undocumented immigrants living under the threat of future raids.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAlan GomezEmilio VicenteImmigrationImmigration and Customs EnforcementDeportation
Stay Connected
Paul Kiefer
Paul Kiefer is a born-and-bred Seattleite and a lifelong talking-to-strangers enthusiast. He began his work in public radio with KUOW's RadioActive Youth Media program and never looked back; he has since worked as a headline producer, fact-checker, and independent producer, and he dreams of a career as a producer for public radio. Paul is a rising senior at Pomona College, where he is working on a degree in history with a specialization in the history of Muslims in the Americas and Europe. If all else fails, he will fall back on his abilities as a cook, barber, and chatterbox (in English, Spanish, and Arabic) to keep himself busy.
See stories by Paul Kiefer
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Stories