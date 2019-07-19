Comedian Nicole Byer Is Her Own Biggest Fan

If you're an aspiring culinary artist, there are plenty of shows to watch for inspiration — “Chopped,” “Master Chef” and “The Great British Bake Off” let viewers watch kitchen magic unfold. But Nicole Byer's Emmy-nominated series "Nailed It" is gaining traction for turning the premise of cooking competitions on its head. Instead of dishing up exquisite treats, its inexperienced competitors fail spectacularly.

Byer’s standup routines are confident and provocative. Nearly half of her Netflix standup special is about being fat, but she says that humor comes from a place of self-assuredness. Meanwhile, in her podcast “Why Won't You Date Me?” she opens up about her romantic failings. In the podcast, she invites feedback from friends and former dates about why she’s still single. Byer performs five standup comedy shows Friday through Sunday at Raleigh Improv in Cary.

