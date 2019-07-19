Bringing The World Home To You

Comedian Nicole Byer Is Her Own Biggest Fan

Press Photo of Nicole Byer
Courtesy of Nicole Byer
/
Nicole Byer hosts the Emmy-nominated show 'Nailed It!'

If you're an aspiring culinary artist, there are plenty of shows to watch for inspiration — “Chopped,” “Master Chef” and “The Great British Bake Off” let viewers watch kitchen magic unfold. But Nicole Byer's Emmy-nominated series "Nailed It" is gaining traction for turning the premise of cooking competitions on its head. Instead of dishing up exquisite treats, its inexperienced competitors fail spectacularly.

Byer’s standup routines are confident and provocative. Nearly half of her Netflix standup special is about being fat, but she says that humor comes from a place of self-assuredness. Meanwhile, in her podcast “Why Won't You Date Me?” she opens up about her romantic failings. In the podcast, she invites feedback from friends and former dates about why she’s still single. Byer performs five standup comedy shows Friday through Sunday at Raleigh Improv in Cary.
 

Nicole Byer Comedian Nailed It Why Won't You Date Me Comedy Netflix
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
